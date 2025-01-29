Shipbuilding in Russia is stable despite departure of foreign partners — prime minister

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian shipbuilding continues to work stably, despite the departure of foreign partners, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a meeting with the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Andrey Puchkov.

"It is very important that, despite the departure of foreign partners, the industry continues to work stably. But for the production of such complex units, equipment, for shipbuilding in general, the industry needs qualified personnel. These are mainly engineers, professional specialists who are in great demand in the industry," the head of the government said.

He noted that basic engineering education in this industry in Russia is quite developed, there is competition in the market for strong technical specialists.

Mishustin stressed that the government systematically supports the shipbuilding industry, including USC, "which, together with the state, resolves both the most important issues in the field of civil shipbuilding, shipping, as well as a whole range of defense tasks and issues related to national security."