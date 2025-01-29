ECOWAS confirms Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger withdrawing from it

HARARE, January 29. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has confirmed the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the organization.

"The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger from ECOWAS has become effective today, 29th January 2025," the organization’s communique said. "However, in the spirit of regional solidarity, and in the interest of the people," the group has decided to "keep ECOWAS’ doors open."

The organization will still recognize passports and identity cards from these three countries with the ECOWAS logo, as well as treat goods and services coming from there with the preferences provided by the ECOWAS membership. They also retain the right of free visa-free movement within the organization.

On January 28, 2024, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their decision to withdraw from the ECOWAS. Earlier, they established the Alliance of Sahel States, and then the Sahel States confederation on its basis, aiming to "create an African space of sovereignty in the areas of security, politics, geostrategy, and economics.".