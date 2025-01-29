Russia’s grain harvest preliminarily totals 128 mln tons in 2024 — minister

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest amounted to 128 mln tons in 2024, according to preliminary figures, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said, adding that the final result is expected at 130 mln tons.

"The weather was frosty, dry, it rained during the harvest. Nevertheless, it did not hinder reaping the fifth-highest grain harvest ever. So far statistically [the grain harvest] totals 128 mln tons. In March, we will receive Rosstat’s final results, so we expect 130 mln tons as we planned at the beginning of the season," she said.

In particular, oil-bearing crop totaled 30 mln tons, while soybean harvest exceeded 7 mln tons.

In 2023, the second largest grain harvest in Russia’s history of about 143 mln tons was obtained.