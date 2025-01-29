DOHA, January 29. /TASS/. Foreign intelligence agencies are deliberately stoking tensions in Afghanistan to advance their own agendas, claimed Noorullah Noori, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) government’s minister for borders, ethnicities, and tribes.

"Foreign intelligence agencies are spending money to confuse the minds of our people. They create new issues," he said, as cited by TOLO News.

According to Noori, the US has always treated Afghanistan as if it were one of its own states. However, after suffering defeat, Washington is now leveraging the issue of international recognition for the new Afghan government to further its own interests in Kabul. Noori argued that national unity was the key factor that enabled Afghanistan to resist the US military intervention. He stressed the importance of resolving all internal challenges without foreign interference.

On April 14, 2021, then-US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, marking the end of the country’s longest military campaign. On August 15, 2021, Taliban forces entered Kabul unopposed, seizing control of the capital within hours.

On January 10, 2025, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Western nations to pay reparations to the Afghan people, citing the suffering caused by Western military actions.