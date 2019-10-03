Purchase of Javelin systems will not resolve Ukraine’s problems — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The purchase of anti-tank missile systems Javelin will deal a hard blow on Ukraine’s budget but by no means resolve the country’s worst problems, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"What Ukraine really needs today is a settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict, an end to the crisis in many fields, a better situation in the economy and struggle against corruption, harmonization of internal political processes and search for identity," she said. "I do not think that the supply of the weapon systems in question will be able to help resolve these issues somehow. But it will most certainly hit the Ukrainian budget once again."

Earlier, Bloomberg said the US Congress had approved the sale of 39-million-dollar worth Javelin systems to Ukraine.