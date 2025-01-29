Halt of UNRWA operations in Gaza to jeopardize ceasefire — head

UNITED NATIONS, January 29. /TASS/. The halt of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)’s operations in the Gaza Strip, caused by Israel’s impending ban, will undermine the ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the UN agency’s chief Philippe Lazzarini said.

"Across the Gaza Strip, Palestinians are turning to UNRWA - the Agency they have known all their lives - for support. Curtailing our operations now - outside a political process, and when trust in the international community is so low - will undermine the ceasefire. It will sabotage Gaza’s recovery and political transition," he said.

Last week, Israel’s mission notified the United Nations that the agency must cease its activities in Jerusalem by January 30.

On October 28, 2024, the Knesset (Israel’s unicameral parliament) passed a law banning the activities of UNRWA in the country. The law was supported by 92 lawmakers, while ten opposed it. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are linked to the radical movement.