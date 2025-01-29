Russia to export around 57 mln tons of grain during this agriculture season — minister

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s grain exports may total around 57 mln tons by the end of this agriculture season (July 1, 2024 - June 30, 2025), Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said.

"We see the potential of the season, meaning from July 1, at around 57 mln tons. <…> Considering the fact that 37 mln tons were exported in the first half of the year, such potential persists," she said.

Meanwhile last year’s grain exports reached record 72 mln tons.

Earlier, the Russian government introduced a tariff quota of 10.6 mln tons for export of grain crops from the country outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) from February 15 to June 30, 2025, the minister noted. "This is a small quota, three times lower than last year," she said.

Lut said earlier that Russia’s grain exports amounted to 72 mln tons during the previous agriculture season (including 54.1 mln tons of wheat).