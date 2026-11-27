MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan worth 15.1 bln rubles ($183.41 mln) on the domestic market with settlement on November 26, 2026, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlement on November 25 also amounted to 15.1 bln rubles ($183.41 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the yuan-ruble currency pair on the Moscow Exchange’s foreign exchange market.