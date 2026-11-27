MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian banks’ profit may amount to around 5 trillion rubles ($60.73 bln) this year, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market Anatoly Aksakov said in an interview with Expert magazine.

"I fully admit the possibility that banks will not only earn a record profit of close to 5 trillion rubles this year but also deliver excellent results next year," he said.

Aksakov noted that the economic growth outlook for 2027 is more favorable than for 2026. "Lending growth has accelerated in recent months, and the economic growth outlook for 2027 is more favorable than for 2026," he said.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia raised its forecast for the banking sector’s profit in 2026 to 4.5-4.9 trillion rubles ($54.66-59.52 bln) from 3.9-4.4 trillion rubles ($47.37-53.44 bln).