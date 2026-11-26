MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $699.4 bln as of November 20, 2026, which is $19.5 bln lower than in the previous week, the Central Bank reported. The country’s international reserves have fallen below $700 bln for the first time since September 5, 2025, when they totaled $698.5 bln.

"International reserves amounted to $699.4 bln as of the end of the day on November 20, 2026, having decreased by $19.5 bln, or by 2.7%, in one week mainly due to negative revaluation," the regulator said.

As of November 13, Russia's international reserves equaled $718.9 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.