MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is currently safe and operating stably, CEO of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Since 5:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, the plant has been operating on internal power. Everything is normal and safe, but work is needed to restore the external power supply, primarily the Ferrosplavnaya line. The break is apparently on the Ukrainian side. We have sent the relevant requests through our channels and are awaiting a response. <…> The plant is in stable condition - safe and stable," the Rosatom head reported.

According to him, it is still unclear when a ceasefire will be established to repair the Dneprovskaya and Ferrosplavnaya power lines. "There is no clarity yet, we have no agreement <…>, but we have sent all requests for restoration through our channels <…>, and we will wait," Likhachev said.