MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Fancy-colored diamonds, especially blue and pink gemstones, are among the rarest natural finds, whereas colorless diamonds are the most common, diamond mining company Alrosa told TASS.

"Colorless diamonds are the most widespread, and their value depends on the carat weight, clarity, and transparency of the crystal. Fancy-colored diamonds are extremely rare, particularly gemstones in blue and pink shades. Crystals in the yellow spectrum are mined slightly more often, ranging from a barely noticeable yellowish tint to richer, darker colors," Alrosa said.

The full richness of the natural palette is brought out through precise cutting proportions, which enhance the depth of color and the unique characteristics of each polished diamond, the company added.

Deep red diamonds are considered the most unique in the world as only a few dozen such stones have been found in the entire history of global diamond mining. This shade has not yet been discovered in Russia, though the company hopes for future finds.

"The nature does not stop in surprising us, impressing by the diversity of forms and the color palette. Alrosa has unearthed the history’s first jewelry grade sky blue diamond weighting 2.74 carats just recently. Furthermore, this year presented several diamonds of exquisite pink shades to us. We hope once upon a time to add a gem of the rarest red tint to our collection," the company added.