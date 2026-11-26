DUSHANBE, November 26. /TASS/. Major Russian companies are interested in expanding cooperation with Tajikistan in the metallurgical sector, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd International Mining and Metallurgical Forum.

"Russian-Tajik cooperation in metallurgy is developing steadily. Russia’s largest companies, including MMK, Severstal, and Novostal-M, are interested in expanding cooperation and are developing supplies and strengthening ties with their Tajik partners," he said.

In addition, opportunities for cooperation with Tajik company TALCO in modernizing electrolytic production facilities and developing aluminum processing using Russian technological expertise are being explored, Alikhanov added.

"We see good opportunities to move beyond traditional trade relations toward the implementation of joint industrial projects," the Russian industry and trade minister emphasized.