MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Aeroflot believes it is necessary to maintain parity with foreign airlines in international markets. Specifically, this refers to a balance in the operating permits granted to Russian and foreign carriers, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said in an interview with TASS.

"Our position is not about restricting competition per se, but rather about the need for a balanced state policy that will help maintain the stability of Russian carriers and their international route networks, while also fostering the development of the domestic aviation industry and the domestic air travel market, which is, in effect, subsidized by international routes. Therefore, the issue is not about any sort of restrictive measures or a privileged position, but about maintaining parity," he said on the sidelines of the Transport Week event.

Aleksandrovsky mentioned the Turkish market as an example, where local carriers can complete flights about an hour faster. This significantly influences the economy of air travel as airlines compete on ticket prices, among other factors, he said, adding that Aeroflot has also increased its volume of international flights, though it faces more complicated conditions.

Parity can be ensured through a balance of market access authorizations between Russian and foreign carriers, the chief executive noted. "This is arguably one of the primary tools, which is familiar and understandable to the entire international aviation community," he said.

TASS is the strategic information partner of Transport Week.