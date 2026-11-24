MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The federal budget deficit can stand at about 3% of GDP or slightly lower, while the initial target was 3.2% of GDP, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"Indeed we see that the inflow of revenues is good, even above our expectations. This pertains to non-oil and gas revenues in the first instance - we expect earnings to be my more than one trillion rubles ($12.2 bln) higher than initially planned. Yes, the level of oil and gas revenues will probably be slightly lower, despite the good market situation," Siluanov said.

"We see the National Wealth Fund is being replenished, and we expect it will be replenished also at the level of about one trillion rubles. Accordingly, we initially planned the budget deficit to amount to 3.2% of GDP. We think it will be about 3%, maybe slightly lower," he added.