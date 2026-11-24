MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s budget revenue shortfall has reached $1.5 billion in November since the beginning of 2026, amid large-scale damage caused by explosions, Ukrainian economist Oleg Pendzin said.

"The government projected a 70 billion hryvnia ($1.5 billion) shortfall in budget revenues for this year <...>, but we had already exceeded this threshold in November," news outlet Strana quoted the economist as saying.

While the National Bank of Ukraine projects a 0.4% of GDP contraction this year, the figure will be even higher by December, the expert argued.

Ukraine’s 2026 budget envisaged around $69 billion in revenues and approximately $116 billion in expenditures. The country expected to finance the $47.5 billion budget deficit, equivalent to some 18.4% of GDP, with Western funding. News outlet Ukrainskaya Pravda has calculated that Ukraine’s Western partners have provided almost $200 billion in financial aid to the former Soviet republic since February 2022. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) warned that without continued Western lending, Ukraine risks ceasing to exist as a functioning state.