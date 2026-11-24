LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. A bulk carrier vessel was attacked by an unspecified projectile while it was anchored at one of the ports of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a statement.

"UKMTO has received a time-late report of an incident 23NM northeast of Khor Fakkan, UAE. A Bulk Carrier was struck on the Port side by an unknown projectile whilst anchored at Dibba OPL. A fire was reported onboard the vessel but no casualties have been reported at this time," the statement reads.

The statement also added that the attack was carried out on the night of November 22, but the news about it was revealed today.