NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as president and CEO of Nvidia will not lead to any easing of US restrictions on chip exports to China, Reuters reported, citing experts.

"Jensen Huang’s return will benefit Chinese stocks in its supply chain. But the US will not relax chip controls against China," said Zeng Wanping, fund manager of Beijing Monolith Fund Management.

According to Charu Chanana, Chief Investment Strategist at Saxo, based in Singapore, "Taiwan is arguably the biggest beneficiary, given TSMC’s central role in Nvidia’s chip production and the broader ecosystem of semiconductor suppliers." For China, "the picture is more complicated," the expert added. Tapas Strickland, Chief Market Strategist at Sydney-based Moomoo ANZ, pointed to chip export controls tightening, "with talk of Congress fast-tracking a chip export control bill next month."

On November 12, Huang stepped down as CEO and president of Nvidia and resigned from the company’s board of directors amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander. On November 23, Nvidia announced that Huang had been reappointed as president and CEO of the company. The decision was made by the board unanimously. The company noted that it had received information from the US administration indicating that such a move would not pose a threat to national security. The decision on reinstatement was made on the evening of November 22 without consulting the company’s management, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.