BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. Ambassadors of the 27 European Union member states failed to bridge their differences over the bloc’s draft seven-year budget ahead of an extraordinary summit scheduled for November 26-27, Politico reported, citing diplomats.

According to the report, "the bloc’s 27 ambassadors clashed over the Multiannual Financial Framework last night" in a discussion that lasted three hours.

European Council President Antonio Costa earlier suggested reducing the size of the next budget by a further 44 billion euros. Northern European countries "complained that the proposed budget is too small," Politico wrote. A group of Eastern European nations, in turn, "rejected new EU-wide taxes."