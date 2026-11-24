MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan are working on resuming regular air travel between the two countries and resolving visa issues, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"We want to establish land connections, including rail links, between Pakistan and Russia. Furthermore, efforts are underway to launch regular air services. There were certain difficulties with visas, but both sides are currently working to resolve them," he noted.

According to the ambassador, it is essential to ensure regular contacts between Russia and Pakistan. "In addition, we will discuss a number of Russian investments in Pakistan. So, there are many items on the agenda," Tirmizi added.