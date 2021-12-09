Chinese government provides Hainan province over $78 million for green projects

HAIKOU, Dec. 9. /TASS/. China's central government has allocated 500 million yuan (about $78.74 million) to Hainan province for environmental and ecological projects, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the province will receive 250 million yuan and 250 million dollars each in the cities of Qionghai and Dongfang. According to the Chinese Ministry of Finance, these funds are intended for the protection of mangrove forests and the expansion of their area, as well as the reconstruction and protection of the coastal strip’s ecosystems.

As the newspaper notes, the Hainan provincial finance department will approve the aforementioned environmental projects, monitor the target expenditure of funds and the construction progress in accordance with the declared schedule.

As the Hainan authorities previously reported years the province intends to restore more than 3.2 thousand hectares of mangrove forests, as well as 1.7 thousand hectares of deciduous forests in the coastal zone, in the next five. At the same time, the government will improve its standardization system and introduce scientific methods to protect wetlands. These efforts have led to the creation of 12 protected areas on the island over the past five years, seven of which are at the national level.