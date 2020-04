Four more coronavirus patients die in Moscow, one aged 34 — headquarters

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Nearly 5,000 Russian servicemen have undergone tests for novel coronavirus infection COVID-19, and no one tested positive, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday in a bulletin published on its official website.

The bulletin said that 4,794 tests were performed.

Special units were set up in 32 hospitals with a total number of beds at 4,800. Moreover, 2,782 ventialators were set up in medical institutions as well.