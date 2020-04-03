Four more coronavirus patients die in Moscow, one aged 34 — headquarters

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Four more coronavirus patients have died in Moscow, one of them was aged 34, the city’s coronavirus response headquarters said on Friday.

"Four patients diagnosed with double pneumonia and having positive coronavirus tests have died in Moscow. All of them had concurrent diseases, including pyelonephritis, chronic bronchitis, high blood pressure, atherosclerosis," the headquarters said.

According to the headquarters, three patients were aged from 80 to 86. The fourth patient was 34. He suffered from chronic bronchitis, heart and pancreatic problems. He had been connected to artificial lung ventilation for four days. "Along with double pneumonia, the patient had viscera plethora, pulmonary and cerebral edema, hemorrhage. Three of the patients suffered from chronic bronchitis," the headquarters added.

As of April 3, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 282 patients have recovered. According to data as of 10:30 Moscow time, thirty-four patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (2,923). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.