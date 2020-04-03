Only 2% of coronavirus patients need hospitalization — deputy mayor of Moscow

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Only two percent of coronavirus patients who are undergoing treatment at home need hospitalization, deputy mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"As of today, only two percent of 836 people were taken to hospital. As a matter of fact, we don’t see any worsening when a patient stays at home," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She noted that many patients have mild forms of the disease, with no symptoms. In this case, in her words, "there is no point in staying at hospital" and "occupying a bed someone else might need."

A total self-isolation regime for all city residents of all ages has been in place in the capital city since March 29. Shops, except food stores and those selling articles of daily necessity and pet supplies, theaters, restaurants, cafes, bars, fitness centers, beauty parlors, recreation centers has been saying closed. People are prohibited to visit parks. Violators of the self-isolation regime face a fine of up to 5,000 rubles (65 US dollars). However, fines will not be charged until the rules of movements about the city are adopted.

As of April 3, a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 282 patients have recovered. According to data as of 10:30am Moscow time, thirty-four patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (2,923). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.