This week in photos: Deserted Moscow, masked matrimony, and Spiderman self-isolates

The Kelpies horse sculpture in Falkirk lit up in blue as a tribute to honor the National Health System (NHS) and care-workers, in Falkirk, Scotland, March 30. According to news reports, the 30-meters high horse sculptures will be illuminated in blue for the whole period of the COVID-19 crisis © EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia reading the Great Canon of Repentance by Saint Andrew of Crete and the Life of Saint Mary of Egypt during a morning prayer at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Moscow, Russia, April 1 © Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

A view of the unusually empty embankment during evening rush hour outside the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 1. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home © AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Law enforcement officers and employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry holding placards urging people to stay home amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the town of Minusinsk, Russia, March 30 © Russian Interior Ministry Press Service/TASS

A herd of goats walking the quiet streets in Llandudno, Wales, March 31. A group of goats have been spotted walking around the deserted streets of the seaside town during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus © Pete Byrne/PA via AP

US President Donald Trump salutes the crew of the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, USA, March 28 © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A couple attending their wedding ceremony in Hong Kong, China, March 29 © Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A dog peeks out as a Taco Bell employee delivers an order to a customer at the drive-up window of the restaurant in Hollywood, USA, March 31 © Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and Russia’s ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov touching their elbows while wearing masks due to COVID-19 pandemic, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, March 30 © Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Stockport, Britain, April 1 © REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ukrainian lawmakers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine, March 30. Ukraine has been under quarantine since March 12 © AP Photo

Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2020. Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America, has had a 30 percent increase in the number of burials amid spread of the new coronavirus, according to the cemetery's administration © AP Photo/Andre Penner