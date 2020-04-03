Eerie empty Moscow streets, masked wedding ceremony in Hong Kong, and Spiderman delighting families in lockdown are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Deserted Moscow, masked matrimony, and Spiderman self-isolates
The Kelpies horse sculpture in Falkirk lit up in blue as a tribute to honor the National Health System (NHS) and care-workers, in Falkirk, Scotland, March 30. According to news reports, the 30-meters high horse sculptures will be illuminated in blue for the whole period of the COVID-19 crisis© EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia reading the Great Canon of Repentance by Saint Andrew of Crete and the Life of Saint Mary of Egypt during a morning prayer at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Moscow, Russia, April 1© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
A view of the unusually empty embankment during evening rush hour outside the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 1. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
Law enforcement officers and employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry holding placards urging people to stay home amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the town of Minusinsk, Russia, March 30© Russian Interior Ministry Press Service/TASS
A herd of goats walking the quiet streets in Llandudno, Wales, March 31. A group of goats have been spotted walking around the deserted streets of the seaside town during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus© Pete Byrne/PA via AP
US President Donald Trump salutes the crew of the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, USA, March 28© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A couple attending their wedding ceremony in Hong Kong, China, March 29© Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A dog peeks out as a Taco Bell employee delivers an order to a customer at the drive-up window of the restaurant in Hollywood, USA, March 31© Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and Russia’s ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov touching their elbows while wearing masks due to COVID-19 pandemic, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, March 30© Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Jason Baird is seen dressed as Spiderman during his daily exercise to cheer up local children, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Stockport, Britain, April 1© REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ukrainian lawmakers wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend an extraordinary parliamentary session in Kiev, Ukraine, March 30. Ukraine has been under quarantine since March 12© AP Photo
Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2020. Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America, has had a 30 percent increase in the number of burials amid spread of the new coronavirus, according to the cemetery's administration© AP Photo/Andre Penner
Lions peering out of their sleeping quarters at the family-owned Billabong Zoo, which was forced to close to the public due to coronavirus, in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 30© EPA-EFE/NATHAN EDWARDS
Saudi Arabia calls to urgently discuss oil market situation
The Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ group and other countries, with aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets
Top brass slams La Stampa’s claims about Russian mission in Italy as propaganda
The spokesman points out that the newspaper hides behind the ideals of freedom of speech and pluralism to juggle with the cheapest Russophobic fakes of the Cold War era, relying on anonymous "high-ranking" sources
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 2,700, death toll hits 24
24 people have died over the entire period
US, EU refusal to block Russia’s anti-sanctions resolution is 'coronaegoism' — lawmaker
Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted an alternative, more general draft resolution containing a call for solidarity in the struggle against the pandemic, which ignored the UN secretary-general’s proposal for cancelling sanctions
Russian antiviral drug being tested in China as treatment for new coronavirus
The drug can be used as a treatment for 15 types of flu
US and Russia will continue providing assistance to each other — spokesperson
Spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said that "the United States is committed to the global fight against COVID-19"
Two Russian Navy ships make call at South Africa’s Cape Town
A coronavirus quarantine, which is in effect in Cape Town and on the entire territory of the Republic of South Africa, stalled the ceremony to welcome the Russian ships by representatives of the South African Army, the Mayor’s Office and the public
Northern Fleet cutting-edge frigate sails to shipyard in Russia’s northwest for upgrade
A source in the domestic defense industry earlier told TASS that Russia’s latest Tsirkon hypersonic missile would be test-launched several times from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in 2020
Russian scientists ready to develop coronavirus cure from survivors’ blood in 30 days
Some 500 ml of coronavirus survivor’s blood plasma is needed to make a cure
Kremlin denies Putin’s recent phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
The spokesman did not give any assumptions why Trump had mentioned a conversation between Putin and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Rock icon Sting dedicates new song to Italy’s coronavirus victims
The new song is about those, who in their hour of need, happened to be far away from their friends and families
US secretary of energy holds telephone talks with Russian energy minister
The US Department of Energy said that "Secretary Brouillette and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak had a productive discussion on the current volatility in global oil markets"
Construction of two Russian amphibious assault ships behind schedule
The delay is due to the the designer’s failure to timely provide the working design documentation, according to the TASS source
Russian Railways withdraws from projects in Iran
The company has stopped work on electrification of the Garmsar - Inche Burun line and closes a branch in Tehran, it informed
No talks yet of new deal to replace OPEC+ to stabilize oil market — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the situation in the energy markets, including the oil market, was discussed during a recent telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Venezuelan officials reject US initiative on transitional government
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that Venezuela "will never agree to any type of external governance by a foreign government"
Russia to buy 1,200 more ambulances
So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Putin to deliver new address to the nation on Thursday
It can be expected starting from 16:00 Moscow Time
OPEC+ talks may be held next week, source says
Earlier, Saudi Arabia called on to urgently convene a meeting of OPEC+ countries
Press review: WHO commends Russia’s COVID-19 fight and Saudis seek to end Yemen war
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 1
West opposes Russia’s proposal in UN General Assembly to reject sanctions
Earlier the UN General Assembly passed an alternative and wider draft declaration on solidarity in countering COVID-19 pandemic, which ignored the UN Secretary General’s urge to lift sanctions
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Russia hopes for joint work with US in fight against pandemic, thanks China for its cargo
The diplomat recalled the US Department of State’s statement regarding the importance of joint efforts to fight against the coronavirus
Press review: China’s economy on the rebound and Russia may pass virus peak in ten days
Top stories in the Russian press on April 2
Brent up in price by more than 46%
The price of WTI oil is growing by 24.8% - up to $ 25.67 per barrel.
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Russians to be fined up to $3,800 for breaking coronavirus quarantine
These fines are outlined in the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by the State Duma on Tuesday
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Russian plane with medical aid for US lands in New York
A well-informed source told TASS that the aircraft could be unloaded starting at 5:00pm
Russia slams NATO approaches during pandemic as counter-productive to unifying agenda
The reaction from the Foreign Ministry came in the wake of North Macedonia’s accession to NATO
Russia sends plane with medical equipment to US — Trump
The US has more than 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,900 deaths
Russia calls on Baku, Yerevan to refrain from using force
On March 30, Armenia and Azerbaijan reported armed clashes on the border near the Voskevan settlement, which led to casualties
Russian plane with medical equipment departs for US
A spokesperson for the US Administration told TASS that the US authorities are expecting the Russian plane to arrive on Wednesday
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates sink enemy submarine in Mediterranean drills
The crew of a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense force provided support from the air, the Fleet’s press office reported
Russia’s consumer watchdog says 166,600 are under medical monitoring due to coronavirus
It is also highlighted that as of Thursday, the watchdog’s laboratories carried out 223,509 coronavirus tests
Russia may send plane with medical equipment to US by end of day
The assistance was agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Monday
UK company behind La Stampa’s article claiming Russian aid to Italy useless — diplomat
The diplomat stressed that separate dealers are trying to use Italy’s tragedy for their own benefit
