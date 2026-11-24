TEHRAN, November 24. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until seven conditions set by Iran are met, and the restrictions on its closure must be tightened with each passing day, according to an order issued on Tuesday by the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Amir Hatami, to the Commander of the Iranian Navy, Shahram Irani, during a meeting with the senior military command.

"The Strait of Hormuz represents geopolitical power and is a component of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s overall strength. Until the seven conditions set by the Islamic Republic of Iran are fulfilled, the Strait of Hormuz will not only remain closed, but its closure must become increasingly stringent day by day - imposing tougher conditions on the adversary and ensuring tighter control over the waterway," the Iranian state broadcasting organization quoted Hatami as saying.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Majlis (the unicameral parliament), Mohammad Baqher Qalibaf, stated that Tehran had conveyed its demands to Washington and is waiting for a response. According to media reports, the conditions set by Tehran include the lifting of sanctions, the unfreezing of assets, an end to the naval blockade of Iranian ports, compensation for war-related damages, and the cessation of hostilities in the region, including in Lebanon.