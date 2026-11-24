SEOUL, November 24. /TASS/. The South Korean Defense Ministry has summoned Russia’s military attache Nikolay Marchenko to lodge a protest over Russian aircraft overflying the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), which was unilaterally imposed by Seoul.

"On November 24, multiple Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ without prior notification and flew close to Ulleungdo Island’s airspace. In this regard, Defense Ministry’s International Policy Bureau Director General Kim Hak-jo summoned Russian defense attache in South Korea (Colonel Nikolay Marchenk) to launch a strong protest urging that [this situation] not be repeated," the ministry said in a statement on its X page.

According to the South Korean top brass, military aircraft operating in the KADIZ "could unnecessarily escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region." "Our servicemen will continue to respond actively to neighboring countries’ aircraft activity in the KADIZ to defend our airspace," the ministry noted.

The South Korean Defense Ministry has previously stated that the KADIZ was unilaterally established by Seoul and does not impose legal obligations on other countries. South Korea usually requires advance notification of planned aircraft overflights in this airspace and deploys its own aircraft even if its airspace has not been violated. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stressed that all Russian military aviation overflights are carried out in full compliance with international airspace rules.