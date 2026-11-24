MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Several important agreements will be signed during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to Moscow, said in an interview with TASS.

"This visit will be a historic event: a number of key agreements will be signed, paving the way for increased trade as well as closer exchanges in education and culture. This will be a particularly important visit, and the prime minister of Pakistan is giving it special priority," the diplomat said.

As the ambassador pointed out, Pakistan is part of the Eurasian economic space, and "significant prospects for collaboration are emerging" for the country. "And, of course, we are seeing the same enthusiasm and positive response from the Russian side," he added.

Earlier, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing a source at the office of the Pakistani prime minister, that Sharif would travel to Russia on November 30 for a three-day official visit.