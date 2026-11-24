BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. The European Union’s budget for 2028-2034 and Kiev’s financing in 2027 will be the key issues on the agenda of the extraordinary EU summit on November 26-27, European Council President Antonio Costa said in an invitation letter to the EU members.

"Our special meeting of the European Council on 26-27 November 2026 will focus on the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) and on Ukraine financing for 2027," he wrote.

Earlier, the European Council chief presented a compromise draft of the EU budget for 2028-2034 to be discussed at the summit, with the original project prepared by the European Commission cut by more than 10% (from 1.7 trillion to 1.52 trillion euros). The proposal was criticized by most EU members, Politico reported. Donor states want to slash the budget more strongly, while beneficiary states would like it to be expanded. Both require the increase and reduction of different articles of the budget.

The European Commission has presented a draft of the new 45 billion euros funding program for Kiev. The proposal entails providing the funds to Ukraine as a grant. The funds would be raised through loans, with EU member states taking responsibility for servicing the debt. The EU nations are set to approve the program at the upcoming summit, and call on partners to contribute an additional 25 billion euros for Kiev.