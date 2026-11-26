MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Two-thirds of working Russians, or 63%, support using AI in their field to some extent, a study conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center revealed.

"As many as 63% of working Russians support the use of AI in their field," the pollster said on its website.

According to the survey, 36% of respondents had used AI for work over the past year. This figure is higher among specialists who mainly work with documents, on a computer, reaching 58%.

Experts note that 61% of respondents see potential for the use of AI in their work, including 52% who are willing to delegate some tasks to AI and only 9% who would entrust it with all of their tasks.

At the same time, analysts note that most workers are not worried about AI taking over tasks performed by humans, with only a quarter of respondents, or 25%, finding it concerning.

The study was conducted on October 14, 2026, among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over, including 990 employed respondents.