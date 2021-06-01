Valla Tunturi tourism cluster construction in Murmansk Region to begin in 2023

NORILSK, June 1. /TASS/. Construction of a tourism cluster on the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk Region will begin in 2023, Vasta Discovery’s CEO Sergei Bachin said. Vasta Discovery implements the project.

"Nornickel will invest in the Valla Tunturi project on the Kola Peninsula — on the Rybachiy and Sredniy Peninsulas," he said. "There will be a strong infrastructure, a few glamping and camping sites, a central tourist village. <…> The construction will begin in two years."

Valla Tunturi (earlier, the project was called Port Liinakhamari) is in the region’s Pechenega District. It will include two tourist villages a few glamping sites; it will have a network of routes, paths to waterfalls, two runways for small planes, car roads and engineering infrastructures. The project’s directions are nature tourism and world-class infrastructures for cruise vessels, yachts, diving, and fishing. Total investments will make about $409 million.