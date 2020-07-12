Kremlin spokesman says those who deny coronavirus threat are insane

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Those who deny the threat of the novel coronavirus infection are simply insane, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"At least, they [people who deny the existence of the coronavirus infection] are know-nothings, or even insane in the worst case. This disease does exist and it is a special disease, sometimes even terrific," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He noted that the year 2020 cannot be called an ordinary year. "When we were seeing the year 2020 in, we wished each other the best things, we wished happy new year and could not even imagine what this year was going to bring," he said, adding that the current generation has never been faced with pandemics.

The pandemic, in his words, has impacted Russia "adding crisis phenomena stemming not only from the domestic crisis but also with the global crisis, first all, linked with health threats."

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin has always put people’s health above all, that is why when the global threat emerged, it was necessary to take swift measures to help the public health system cope with this threat to people’s lives. And it was necessary to do it across the entire country, the biggest one in the world," he said.

"The economy was immediately mobilized to manufacture individual protective gear, lung ventilators, various sanitizers," he recalled. "It may now look like mere statistics but let us not underestimate the titanic work that was done."

Speaking about treatment techniques, Peskov, who was also taken to hospital with the coronavirus infection in May, noted that Russian doctors know much about the disease. "They have learnt to save lives, to cure with the most serious symptoms of this disease. They have learnt to combat it efficiently," he stressed.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president has also learnt a lot about the coronavirus infection. "During crises, Putin always becomes a specialist," he noted. "Putin is always guided by the opinions of specialists when wording his point of view. His viewpoint always rests on a scientific, expert approach. He never yields to emptions when making conclusions."

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 12.7 million people have been infected worldwide and some 565,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 727,162 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 501,061 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 11,335 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.