MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. At a meeting in Moscow, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov and Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, discussed how Russia could take part in future UN space events.

"We identified opportunities for further cooperation between Roscosmos and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs and for Russia to participate in UN space events," Bakanov noted in remarks released by the Roscosmos press office.

The two met at the National Space Center, named after Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space. They paid particular attention to major international space events planned for 2027, including Space Week in Russia in April and the 70th session of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, which will take place in Vienna in June.