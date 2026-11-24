MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle carrying the Progress MS-36 cargo ship is scheduled to lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan later on Tuesday, a Russian space agency Roscosmos official said.

The official told reporters that the spacecraft will transport about 2.5 tons of cargo to the International Space Station (ISS), including the anthropomorphic robot Teledroid, food, medicines and various other equipment.

The cargo will include 750 kg of fuel for replenishing the station, 420 kg of water, 51 kg of oxygen to restore the ISS atmosphere, 261 kg of food, including fresh produce, 41 kg of medicines and equipment designed to counter the effects of weightlessness, 247 kg of equipment for sanitary needs and hygiene products, and 657 kg of equipment and supplies to support the station and the crew’s scientific activities, including those for the experiments "Challenge," "Teledroid," "Aseptic," "Cascade" and "Orbita-MG."

The spacecraft's main cargo will be the Teledroid robot's control system, which includes a torso-type manipulator with 30 degrees of freedom and two arms, external cameras and integration equipment. The robot is designed to work with standard space tools and is protected against vacuum, radiation and extreme temperature fluctuations. Its modular design also makes it easier to carry out repairs directly aboard the ISS.

The Teledroid, developed by the Scientific Production Association Android Technics, is designed to assist cosmonauts in carrying out tasks on the outer surface of the ISS. It will be able to execute commands in a copy mode, reproducing the movements of a cosmonaut wearing an exoskeleton, as well as perform certain operations autonomously. The previous space "truck" transported equipment and supplies for the experiment.

The experiment is structured in three stages: controlling a virtual robot model, conducting tests with a robot inside a sealed compartment of the orbital station, and operating on the outside of the ISS, where a special table for experiments and an external camera for monitoring and control will be installed. The final phase will be followed by remote operation of the robot from inside the station and tests of its autonomous operation with equipment on the table including an electrical connector, a carabiner, hand tools and a tether.