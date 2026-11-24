TOMSK, November 24. /TASS/. Scientists of the Tomsk State University completed a three-year project to study permafrost degradation of the Nadym-Salekhard highway in the Arctic and voiced the main reason for the destruction of roads and bridges - the thawing of permafrost rocks and the associated decompression of soils, aggravated by the flooding of areas, the university's press service told TASS.

Road deformation cases have been increasing in recent decades in the northern regions, said Alexander Yerofeyev, leading the Glacio-Climatology Laboratory at the Tomsk State University's Geology and Geography Department. There are three reasons - active anthropogenic development of the territory, climate change, and management decisions of the past. Permafrost is an extremely vulnerable component of the landscape, and whenever it changes the structure or completely collapses, there happens an uneven subsidence of the soil. This leads to problems with infrastructure facilities, such as buildings, roads, and bridges.

"Scientists at the Tomsk State University have completed a three-year project to study the dynamics of permafrost degradation and its impact on conditions of the Nadym-Salekhard highway," the press service said. "The study results have shown that the most common reason for the roadway destruction and the deformation of bridges is the thawing of permafrost rocks and the associated decompression of soils, aggravated by the flooding of areas."

Over three years, scientists have performed geodetic surveying of the terrain and structures with laser scanning of about 300 km of the Nadym-Salekhard highway connecting the east and west of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. They were using an unmanned helicopter with an airborne laser scanner with a range of up to 300 meters and satellite geodetic equipment. The technology's key advantage is the ability to obtain high-resolution digital terrain models in open areas as well as under the vegetation layer. Together with satellite tracking, this provides the most accurate measurement result during monitoring.

About the research results

The Nadym-Salekhard highway crosses peat bogs, river valleys and approaches thermokarst lakes. The warm water of the lakes erodes the embankment from the frozen ground. When the underground ice melts, the soil settles, forming voids and decompression zones. The research results show that a plastic waterlogged layer has formed between the frozen massif and the embankment, and due to this the embankment loses its rigid support. This thawed "jelly" is the cause of deformations. Based on the survey results, the scientists have created a catalog and a register of deformations: subsidence, and longitudinal, transverse and oblique cracks.

In addition to the highway, the scientists surveyed seven bridges with deformations of abutments caused by permafrost thawing. They created their digital twins to track design changes. "We have found that in the area with most dynamic process soil deformation - the Obskaya Station near Labytnangi - a decompressed thaw layer lies at a depth of ten meters - this is the average depth to which the permafrost in the Arctic Circle has retreated," the laboratory's leader said.

For the problematic area near the Obskaya Station, the scientists have proposed three options - with different costs and different degrees of reliability. The most expensive and reliable method is to remove the soil to a depth of about 20 meters and cover the ground with crushed stone with high filtration properties. The second option is thermal stabilization, that is to freeze up the site, but here the success is "50-50" probable. The third and least reliable option is to install a culvert: the effect is expected in about 20% of cases. The scientists have prepared an explanatory note on needed geo-technical measures and passed the recommendations to the municipal authorities.

The key question is: what is there to be done with permafrost in problematic areas - to freeze it up or to thaw it? More and more scientists have been inclined to believe that very soon there will be nothing to freeze, so it is necessary to thaw. However, there is no definite answer to the question what to do about roads when the soils become fluid and plastic. That is why it is so important to obtain comprehensive data for making correct management decisions for the Arctic's sustainable development. The project was supported by a grant from the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region's governor.