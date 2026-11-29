MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Before expanding the trilateral format of talks on Ukraine that would include Europe, Russia would like to understand Europe’s position, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Europeans have said that are ready to engage only in trilateral talks on Ukraine, turning them into a four-lateral format. Apart from that, in his words, the European Union intends to deploy its contingent to Ukraine, this way preserving the root causes of the conflict.

"It is hard to say what will happen next. Naturally, the decision will be made by [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. We wanted to talk to the Europeans first, to understand to what extent they could contribute to peace. The Europeans said they did not want to engage with us on a bilateral basis," he told TV Channel One.