MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Federation Council (Russia’s upper house) ratified the agreement between Russia and Zimbabwe on Mutual Protection of Citizens from Abuses in the Field of International Justice at a plenary meeting on Friday.

The draft law on ratification of the agreement was earlier submitted to the State Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The corresponding document was signed in Moscow and Harare on May 18.

Under the agreement, among other things, the two countries commit not to interfere in each other’s sovereign affairs through international or national justice mechanisms. In addition, Russia and Zimbabwe agreed not to assist any third country in using such mechanisms.