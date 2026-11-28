NEW YORK, November 28. /TASS/. Seven people, including two teenagers, have been injured in a shooting in the US city of Louisville (Kentucky), the local police said.

"Seven individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. We do not have exact ages of the victims but know there are two teenagers and five adults," it said on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which was recognized as an extremist organization in Russia).

According to the investigation, the shooting took place on Friday evening at a birthday party.

"What should have been an evening of celebration unfortunately turned into an evening of violence," the police said.

Information about the suspect’s identity and motives was not disclosed.