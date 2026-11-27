MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Investors will not see any changes in support for projects, when Russia implements the Unified Advanced-Development Territory preferential regime, because the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic will continue providing its services like it does now, Russia's Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov said.

"Investors will not see any difference," he said. "[It will continue to be like it is now when] they call the corporation, when they go there, and they will be receiving this support."

The transition period, the minister stressed, would not affect cooperation between businesses and the corporation. The investors, who earlier have been enjoying support in the advanced-development territories, in the Free Port of Vladivostok, or in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, will continue receiving the support.

According to him, in the transfer for the Unified Advanced-Development Territory it would be most important to safeguard maximum prompt, transparent and convenient cooperation with investors, so that changes in the system of incentives did not hinder the projects' implementation.

The Unified Advanced-Development Territory will be effective from January 1, 2027 through to December 31, 2100. The new preferential regime is aimed at diversifying the economy and building up added value created in the Far East and in the Arctic. The Unified Advanced-Development Territory is designed to improve the quality of regulation and to create long-term conditions for the implementation of priority capital-intensive projects.