MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia and China intend to deepen cooperation in the fiscal and tax sphere and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a joint statement issued following the 12th Russia-China Financial Dialogue held in Moscow on Monday. The dialogue was co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an.

"Both sides assign a key role to the mechanism of regular meetings under the Russia-China Financial Dialogue in enhancing the level of communication, coordination and effectiveness of bilateral practical cooperation in the economic and financial areas, and reaffirm commitment to continue close interaction in order to further deepen economic and financial relations," the statement says.

Furthermore, the statement notes that the global economy is going through a series of shocks and a period of profound transformation marked by fragmentation, disruptions to established production and supply chains, and volatility in food and energy prices.

"Trade tensions continue to cast a shadow over the global economy with dim medium-term growth prospects," the document reads.

Despite these adverse external factors, Russia and China are coordinating their macroeconomic policies to support each other’s development and modernization.

Cooperation in AI

"As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes a key variable in our economies, we recognize that AI is a general-purpose technology with the potential to have profound effects on the global economy. Rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been boosting investment and trade, and could lift productivity. In recent years, fiscal departments at all levels in China have made active and effective explorations in intelligent fiscal supervision and information sharing. Going forward, China and Russia will strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on the application of Artificial Intelligence in whole-process budget management, jointly advance fiscal digitalization, and continuously improve fiscal governance effectiveness," the statement notes.

Cooperation in fiscal and financial fields

Furthermore, the two sides "will work together to further strengthen cooperation in fiscal and financial fields, actively advance communication and collaboration on fiscal policies."

According to the document, Russia and China "believe that the global economic landscape is undergoing profound adjustments and world economic growth is slowing."

"Many countries face increasing pressure to balance fiscal revenues and expenditures. At the same time, the rapid development of new economies and new business forms has posed challenges to traditional tax systems. Both sides will consider drawing on the successful experience of tax system reform in relevant countries and work together to build a fairer, more efficient, inclusive and sustainable international tax system," the statement says.

The sides also recognize that "improving tax administration, including the wider use of a risk-based approach and data analytics, is a key reserve for broadening the tax base and increasing budget revenues, and will intensify the exchange of experience in this area."

The 13th Russia-China Financial Dialogue is set to be held in China in 2027.