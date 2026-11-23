MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China almost reached $240 bln from January to October 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the 12th meeting of the Russia-China Financial Dialogue in Moscow.

"Good relations between Russia and China are an asset that must be further cultivated. Over the past ten months, the volume of trade between our two countries grew to almost $240 billion. More than 90 joint investment projects are currently being implemented in the energy, transport, industrial, and high-tech sectors. Exchanges in the fields of tourism, culture, and science are also developing," he said.

The parties shared views on key areas of bilateral cooperation in the economic, fiscal, and tax spheres. Representatives from the two countries discussed the macroeconomic situation and issues related to ensuring fiscal sustainability under current conditions. They also shared their experience in implementing modern technologies for public financial management and outlined steps to coordinate their engagement within multilateral financial forums.

Effective cooperation between the finance ministries of the two countries plays a key role in achieving such results, Siluanov said. "Developing a dialogue between the finance ministries of Russia and China helps to implement the objectives set by the heads of our governments during their regular meetings, and fosters favorable conditions for the development of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. I am confident that the results of today’s meeting will contribute to strengthening further cooperation between the countries," he stressed.