MURMANSK, November 20. /TASS/. Scientists at the Murmansk Arctic University developed a new system to calculate carbon dioxide emissions from vessels in the Arctic, where criteria are general factors as well as specific ice conditions on the route, the university's press service told TASS.

"Scientists at the Murmansk Arctic University have developed a comprehensive methodology toolkit for an accurate calculation of greenhouse gases emitted by ships in the Arctic," the press service said. "The fundamental difference from existing approaches is that the system can take into account ice conditions and calculate emissions for any given water area. The developed system is based on an approach that allows specialists not only to estimate global figures, but also to understand exactly what contribution a particular vessel makes to pollution in a particular location."

The development of a mathematical model that takes into account ice conditions when estimating ship emissions is a key breakthrough, the university's press service stressed. Murmansk researchers solved this problem together with scientists from the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI, St. Petersburg). For calculations, experts combine satellite data with ice maps. The algorithm overlays the ship's track onto a map of ice conditions, identifies the ice thickness and cohesion, and then calculates the additional resistance that the ship's hull experiences. It is the additional resistance that makes the engines run more intensively and thus burn more fuel.

The national climate control system

"The system is not just an environmental monitoring tool, as it is also the basis for development of a national climate control system that will allow Russian shipping companies to confirm their environmental performance and ensure independence from foreign assessment methods. Such developments are a contribution to Russia's technological leadership and to formation of the country's own agenda in the Arctic," the university's Acting Chancellor Alexander Safonov said.

The project's leader, Zhanna Vasilyeva, added that the system would create an independent evidence base for assessing the carbon footprint of Russian ships, ports, sea terminals and offshore facilities, and would create prerequisites for development of national approaches to verifying emissions, and for international recognition of relevant techniques. The created architecture may become the basis for development of a domestic digital platform to monitor greenhouse gas emissions from Arctic shipping.

International competition

The development opens up additional opportunities for Russian shipping companies to confirm objectively the environmental performance and use national carbon regulation mechanisms, the press service continued. In addition, by having own calculation system, Russia will ensure comparability of environmental indicators of Russian and foreign vessels sailing along the Northern Sea Route and will cut risks of using non-transparent or methodologically disparate emission estimates.

"The global economy has been moving towards new rules of accounting and regulating greenhouse gas emissions," the university's press service said. "Climate requirements are becoming not only an instrument of environmental policy, but also a factor of international competition that affects transportation costs, access to markets, and business conditions. For shipping companies, this means that environmental performance indicators may become a factor of competition in the global market."

This is particularly important for development of logistics in the Arctic, including for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route. The Murmansk Arctic University noted that Russia should get adapted to emerging international climate requirements, and it also should develop its own scientific and technological solutions that allow the country's participation in formation of environmental regulations.