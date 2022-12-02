Litasco ready to support uninterruptible operation of refinery in Italy

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Litasco is ready to support operations of the refinery in Italy amid the forthcoming embargo on Russian oil, the company said.

"In view of upcoming restrictions on supply of oil from Russia to the countries of the European Union that enter into force on December 5, 2022, Litasco SA (a Lukoil Group company), being the owner of the ISAB s.r.l. refinery located in Italy, informs that it is ready to ensure uninterrupted operation of the refinery, given the feedstock stored up for the coming months and future deliveries of non-Russian origin oil," the company said.

Litasco said it is ready to cooperate with Italian authorities to support normal operations of the refinery.

"Since acquiring the refinery in 2008, its owner has been investing into its development on a regular basis," the company informed. "Litasco confirms its readiness to continue meaningful cooperation with Italian government in order to ensure normal operation of the facility," it added.