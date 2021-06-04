Russia gets adapted to military-technical cooperation amid pandemic, says agency chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia has adapted itself to military and technical cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"Naturally, the pandemic has affected all the spheres of life and become a serious test. It could not but influence the social and economic situation as a whole. Adjustments have been made, but it should be noted that we have become adapted to this work and have created new conditions," the military cooperation chief stressed.

Modern solutions have been used, including video conferencing, in the process of adapting military and technical cooperation to the new realities, he said.

Russia’s military cooperation chief highlighted the important role of the Army-2020 international military and technical forum in promoting the Russian defense industry’s output amid the pandemic. "This was the sole event where we used the possibilities of accustomed communications with colleagues," he said.

Russia is honoring its commitments assumed in the sphere of military and technical cooperation, Shugayev stressed. "We are fulfilling our commitments, nonetheless. I am confident that all these tasks will be fulfilled in the coming years, despite the continuing pandemic. The plan of deliveries complies with the strategic goals in military-technical cooperation. I am deeply convinced that we will achieve the results in fulfilling the tasks set by the president and the Defense Ministry and that we will not lose the pace achieved," he assured.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is running on June 2-5.

