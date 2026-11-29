DOHA, November 29. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah said they have struck five targets in Saudi Arabia, including gas treatment facilities and a port.

"In retaliation to <…> the aggression against our country <…>, the armed forces (Houthi units - TASS) <…> conducted five large-scale military operations," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the strikes caused fire to the Al-Uthmaniyah gas processing facility in Al-Ahsa and the Shedgum gas plant in the Eastern Province. Apart from that, the rebels attacked a National Guard communications battalion in Riyadh, a radar in Khamis Mushait, and the port of Jeddah.

Apart from that, Saria warned of further attacks deep into Saudi territory until the blockade of Yemen is lifted and hostilities are ceased.