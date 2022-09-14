ZNPP employee that helped Ukrainian artillery was detained in Energodar — Rogov

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group, has said that an employee of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, who doubled as artillery observer for Ukrainian forces, was detained in Energodar.

"An artillery observer was detained in Energodar. He was an employee of the Zaporozhye NPP. According to the information that has been obtained, he handed over information for money, but then he repented and said he did it for free and it won’t happen again," Rogov said.