MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Historical Society, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin has slammed the situation around former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko as a "dirty internal campaign" that does Kiev’s policy no credit.

"We are all well aware of Poroshenko’s personality. This dirty internal campaign carried out in Ukraine definitely does not bolster the standing of Kiev’s current policy. I would refrain from making any additional comments," the chief of the Russian intelligence service said, commenting on the ex-president’s return to Ukraine.

The former president is a defendant in the case of the Donbass coal supplies in 2014-2015, which was opened based on the Ukrainian Criminal Code’s articles covering the financing of terrorism, high treason and the creation of a terrorist organization. If found guilty, Poroshenko may face up to 15 years in prison with or without the confiscation of his property. On January 17, the former president arrived in Kiev.

Kiev’s Pechersky District Court will continue the proceedings, where a verdict is planned to be announced, on January 19.