Russia, Ghana to strengthen contractual basis, promote business contacts

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia and Ghana seek to promote trade and investment cooperation for implementation of business projects and will continue working on improvement of the bilateral contractual basis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a joint press conference after talks with Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

"Negotiations were meaningful, useful and aimed at maximizing efficiency of using our good political dialog and close contacts at the international stage to boost material cooperation and broaden trade and investment exchanges, employing mechanisms of the intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation for purposes of launching mutually beneficial joint projects in various areas - in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure," Lavrov said.

"We agreed to speed up work on certain projects of agreements and memoranda that will strengthen the contractual basis of our cooperation and make arrangement to encourage business communities and chambers of commerce and industry of two countries to continue and intensify direct contacts," the Minister said.

The parties confirmed determination to promote the buildup of humanitarian ties, Lavrov added.