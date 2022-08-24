Pope Francis urges world community to prevent nuclear disaster at Zaporozhye plant

VATICAN CITY, August 24. /TASS/. Pope Francis hopes that the international community will undertake concrete efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible and prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"I hope that concrete moves will be taken to end the war and avoid a nuclear disaster at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," the ANSA news agency quoted the pope's speech to a collective audience on Wednesday.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located in Energodar and is under the control of Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant by using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, Russia’s air defense systems repelled the attacks, but various shells hit some infrastructure and the nuclear waste storage area.

On August 19, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that active negotiations were underway to dispatch a mission from the agency to the nuclear power plant.