Russian ambassador visits Austrian foreign ministry over Moscow’s recognition of DPR, LPR

VIENNA, February 22. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Tuesday he had been summoned to the Austrian foreign ministry following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the Donbass republics’ sovereignty. He also rejected the Austrian side’s accusations of violations of international law by Moscow.

"I was invited to speak with Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, who informed about the latest statements of the Austrian leadership condemning the recognition of the DPR’s and LPR’s (Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics - TASS) independence by Russia, calling for the revision of this decision and warning about inevitable sanctions from the European Union. On my part, I resolutely rejected allegations that Russia has violated norms of international law and stressed that the recent developments in eastern Ukraine have been provoked by the West’s connivance at ultra-nationalist elements in Kiev, its beefing up Ukraine with weapons and encouraging the feeling of all-permissiveness by their statements on all-round solidarity with Ukraine, whatever happens there," he said.

He also said he had drawn the attention of his Austrian colleagues to a thesis in Chancellor Alexander Van der Bellen’s statement on the necessity to stop the sufferings of people in eastern Ukraine. "I stressed that the latest steps taken by the Russian leadership were geared to this aim, that they stemmed from the intention to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Donbass and further bloody actions of Ukrainian militants," Lyubinsky said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. Putin instructed the foreign ministry to establish diplomatic relations with the Donbass republics and the defense ministry to ensure peace on their territories.